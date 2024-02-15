trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721532
Farmers Protest First: Rail Blockade At Rajpura Railway Station Disrupts Train Services In Punjab

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
The first farmers' protest at Rajpura Railway Station in Punjab has led to a disruptive rail blockade. Protesters from Rajpura and Patiala are staging a sit-in on rail tracks, causing disruptions to train services. Stay tuned for ongoing updates on the evolving situation and its impact on railway operations in the region

