trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723308
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmers Protest update: Protesting farmers will march towards Delhi with their demands

|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 08:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Farmers Protest update: The protesting farmers stopped at Shambhu border will march towards Delhi with their demands. Let us tell you that four rounds of talks have taken place between the farmers and the government regarding MSP and other demands, but these talks remained inconclusive.

All Videos

Know benefits of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon04:59
Know benefits of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Bhilawal Bhutto's PPP and Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) to form government in Pakistan
Play Icon00:39
Bhilawal Bhutto's PPP and Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) to form government in Pakistan
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Massive win for Aam Aadmi Party before elections
Play Icon21:53
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Massive win for Aam Aadmi Party before elections
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
Play Icon13:21
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
Play Icon13:36
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election

Trending Videos

Know benefits of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:59
Know benefits of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Bhilawal Bhutto's PPP and Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) to form government in Pakistan
play icon0:39
Bhilawal Bhutto's PPP and Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) to form government in Pakistan
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Massive win for Aam Aadmi Party before elections
play icon21:53
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Massive win for Aam Aadmi Party before elections
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
play icon13:21
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
play icon13:36
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election