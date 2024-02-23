trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723964
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmers Protest update: Today United Kisan Morcha will celebrate Black Day

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Farmers Protest update: Today the United Kisan Morcha will celebrate Black Day regarding the demand for MSP. The farmers will take out a tractor march on 26th February. Farmer organizations have asked to demonstrate at Ramlila Maidan on 14 February.

All Videos

Manohar Joshi Death Breaking: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi dies of heart attack
Play Icon01:34
Manohar Joshi Death Breaking: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi dies of heart attack
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 23rd Feb 2024
Play Icon08:38
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 23rd Feb 2024
American Company Intuitive Machines' Spacecraft lands on Moon
Play Icon01:25
American Company Intuitive Machines' Spacecraft lands on Moon
PM Modi received warm welcome by Varanasi people
Play Icon00:50
PM Modi received warm welcome by Varanasi people
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about the significance of Magh Purnima
Play Icon06:26
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about the significance of Magh Purnima

Trending Videos

Manohar Joshi Death Breaking: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi dies of heart attack
play icon1:34
Manohar Joshi Death Breaking: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi dies of heart attack
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 23rd Feb 2024
play icon8:38
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 23rd Feb 2024
American Company Intuitive Machines' Spacecraft lands on Moon
play icon1:25
American Company Intuitive Machines' Spacecraft lands on Moon
PM Modi received warm welcome by Varanasi people
play icon0:50
PM Modi received warm welcome by Varanasi people
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about the significance of Magh Purnima
play icon6:26
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about the significance of Magh Purnima