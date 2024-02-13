trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721051
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?

Feb 13, 2024
Farmer Protest Update: Sambhu Border: Thousands of farmers are moving towards Delhi with a dozen demands including MSP and loan waiver. The government says that the central government alone cannot decide on the MSP guarantee law, state governments will also have to prepare for this. Not only this, other people associated with farming will also have to be prepared for this. This process will take time.

DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi
PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi
Modi, Al Nahyan discuss deepening India-UAE partnership
Modi, Al Nahyan discuss deepening India-UAE partnership
Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Held Star-Studded Luncheon To Celebrate Oscar Nominees
Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Held Star-Studded Luncheon To Celebrate Oscar Nominees
PM Modi UAE Visit Update: 'Bharat is proud of you', says Modi
PM Modi UAE Visit Update: 'Bharat is proud of you', says Modi

