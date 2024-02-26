trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725061
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmers to carry out Tractor Shrinkhla from Haridwar to Delhi

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Today is the 14th day of farmer protest. Farmers are going to hold protest in UP today. Meanwhile, today farmers will take out tractor march. As per latest reports, Bharatiya Kisan Union has announced to take out a tractor rally in support of the farmers.

All Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Play Icon05:31
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Vyas Ji Tehkhana Pooja
Play Icon01:14
High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Vyas Ji Tehkhana Pooja
Massive Road Accident in Bihar's Kaimoor
Play Icon00:40
Massive Road Accident in Bihar's Kaimoor
Know the problems caused by Moon from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon04:59
Know the problems caused by Moon from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Feb 2024
Play Icon06:09
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Feb 2024

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day
play icon5:31
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Vyas Ji Tehkhana Pooja
play icon1:14
High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi Vyas Ji Tehkhana Pooja
Massive Road Accident in Bihar's Kaimoor
play icon0:40
Massive Road Accident in Bihar's Kaimoor
Know the problems caused by Moon from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:59
Know the problems caused by Moon from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Feb 2024
play icon6:9
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th Feb 2024