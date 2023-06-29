NewsVideos
Farooq Abdullah became emotional after remembering Allah on Bakrid, said on UCC – lest there be a storm

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah on UCC: National Conference President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah's big statement on Uniform Civil Code has come to the fore. Farooq Abdullah said, 'The government should think about UCC. May there be no bigger storm than UCC'

