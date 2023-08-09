trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646895
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government saw heavy chaos from the opposition bench. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech which was much anticipated since his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated on Monday, took place today.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'
play icon1:9
Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'
Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!
play icon2:45
Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!
Big update on Ram Mandir!
play icon5:4
Big update on Ram Mandir!
Ravi Shankar Prasad washed Rahul!
play icon4:24
Ravi Shankar Prasad washed Rahul!
play icon2:57
"They Gave ₹ 72,000 Crore Loan To Adani" Smriti Irani Adani Takes A Jibe On Congress

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'
play icon1:9
Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'
Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!
play icon2:45
Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!
Big update on Ram Mandir!
play icon5:4
Big update on Ram Mandir!
Ravi Shankar Prasad washed Rahul!
play icon4:24
Ravi Shankar Prasad washed Rahul!
play icon2:57
"They Gave ₹ 72,000 Crore Loan To Adani" Smriti Irani Adani Takes A Jibe On Congress
Farooq Abdullah Parliament Speech Live,lok sabha no confidence motion,no confidence motion,rahul gandhi in no confidence motion,no confidence motion lok sabha,opposition moves no confidence motion,Parliament monsoon Session live,parliament monsoon sessions,no confidence parliamentary motion,parliament monsoon session 2023,parliament session 2023,rahul gandhi in parliament live,Breaking News,Farooq Abdullah Big Statement On Pakistan In Parliament,Farooq Abdullah,