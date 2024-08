videoDetails

Farooq Abdullah makes huge remark on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Farooq Abdullah on PM Modi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has made the biggest attack on PM Modi. Farooq Abdullah said, 'From Jawahar Lal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, I have not seen anyone dividing in the name of religion, but the current PM is dividing on the basis of religion and identity.'