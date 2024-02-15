trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721693
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Farooq Abdullah on INDIA Alliance: Another break in INDIA alliance is possible. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that his party will contest alone in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. On elections and seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, 'I think elections in both the states will be held along with parliamentary elections. As far as seat sharing is concerned, the National Conference will contest the elections alone and there is no doubt about it.

All Videos

Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar
Play Icon00:32
Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar
PTI makes Omar Ayub PM candidate
Play Icon01:30
PTI makes Omar Ayub PM candidate
J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings
Play Icon00:48
J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
Play Icon01:18
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar
Play Icon02:04
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar

Trending Videos

Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar
play icon0:32
Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar
PTI makes Omar Ayub PM candidate
play icon1:30
PTI makes Omar Ayub PM candidate
J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings
play icon0:48
J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
play icon1:18
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar
play icon2:4
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar