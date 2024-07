videoDetails

Fear of stampede due to the statue - Mamata Banerjee

| Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

112 feet tall statue of Maa Durga is being prepared in Nadia, West Bengal. As soon as this statue is ready, the feat of the artisans will be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. But West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has raised questions on this statue.