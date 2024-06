videoDetails

Fierce action begins against Naxalites!

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

Breaking News: Security forces have achieved great success in the operation being conducted against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. Security forces have killed 9 Naxalites in an encounter in Narayanpur. One security personnel was martyred in this attack, while 2 are injured. The operation has been going on since June 12.