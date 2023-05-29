NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fierce fire in Lajpat Nagar market

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
A fierce fire has broken out in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market, many fire tenders have reached the spot to control the fire.

