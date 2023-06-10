NewsVideos
Fierce fire in the industrial park of Ter Aar city of Netherlands, many buildings in flames

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
A fierce fire broke out in the industrial park of Ter Aar city of Netherlands. This fire engulfed many buildings. Several fire tenders are present on the spot. efforts are on to extinguish the fire

