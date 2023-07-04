trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630527
Fierce stone pelting between two communities in UP's Hapur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Yogi's police is in action and is taking strict action after the disturbance created by youths of a particular community in Mohalla Brahmanan of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Hapur police has so far arrested 10 accused who created nuisance.
