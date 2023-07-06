trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631621
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fight for real NCP begins, Supriya Sule trains guns at PM Modi, BJP calls it “most corrupt”

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Uncle vs Nephew battle continues between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Show of strength began between two factions of NCP after political coup in Maharashtra. In the ongoing fight for real NCP, both leaders lock horns over the leadership of the party.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai
play icon1:58
Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district
play icon1:29
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
play icon5:23
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
play icon14:41
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
play icon1:11
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai
play icon1:58
Makers of upcoming thriller ‘Neeyat’ host special screening in Mumbai
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district
play icon1:29
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
play icon5:23
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
play icon14:41
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
play icon1:11
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir