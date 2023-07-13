trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634718
Fight in Baba Bageshwar Darbar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Baba Bageshwar: Hooliganism was witnessed in the court of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri alias Baba Bageshwar in Greater Noida. This hooliganism was not done by anyone else but Baba's servants. Baba's goon misbehaved with a woman who had come to file her application in the divine court.
