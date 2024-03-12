NewsVideos
Fighter plane crash in Jaisalmer

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Fighter jet crashes in Jaisalmer during Bharat Shakti exercise. It fell on a hostel of Bhil community, 2 km away from the city, at around 2 pm on Tuesday afternoon. The hostel was empty at the time of the incident. It didn't cause much damage.

