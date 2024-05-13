Advertisement
FIR filed against Madhavi Latha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
An FIR has been lodged against BJP candidate Madhavi Lata from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Actually, Madhavi Lata was seen checking the identity of a Muslim woman voter in Hyderabad during the fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. After which this action has been taken.

