FIR In UP Against Firms 'Forging' Halal Certification

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
CM Yogi on Halal Certification Row: Action has started on the game of fraud in the name of Halal certification.. FIR has been registered on the complaint of a person named Shailendra Kumar Sharma in Hazratganj police station of Lucknow. Products related to Halal certification may be banned. CM Yogi himself has taken cognizance of the fraud taking place in the name of Halal certificate.
Indian cricket fans arrive at Ahmedabad airport ahead of World Cup 2023 final
Indian cricket fans arrive at Ahmedabad airport ahead of World Cup 2023 final
Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto in Telangana
 Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto in Telangana
FIR filed against Halal Certification in UP
FIR filed against Halal Certification in UP
World Cup 2023 Final: Centre saffronised jersey of Indian team, says Mamata Banerjee
World Cup 2023 Final: Centre saffronised jersey of Indian team, says Mamata Banerjee
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Senior PMO Official Reaches tunnel Site
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Senior PMO Official Reaches tunnel Site

