FIR lodged against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Major police action against wrestlers has come to the fore at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police has removed the tents from Jantar Mantar and an FIR has been registered against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat for not allowing the dharna.

