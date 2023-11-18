trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689467
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
FIR registered against Shivsena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai. He is accused of illegally opening a bridge. It is alleged that many other leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were present with him, against whom BMC has filed a complaint.
