trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721286
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fire at Patna Medical College & Hospital Storeroom: No Casualties, Firefighting Operation in Progress

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Follow Us
A massive fire engulfed the storeroom of Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar on Wednesday evening. The incident, captured in a video circulating on social media, prompted an immediate response. Firefighting operations are actively underway to control the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

All Videos

Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest
Play Icon01:30
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest
Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir
Play Icon00:53
Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Play Icon03:02
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
Play Icon10:07
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
Play Icon00:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone

Trending Videos

Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest
play icon1:30
Akhilesh Yadav attacks Modi governemnt over Farmers Protest
Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir
play icon0:53
Shankar Mahadevan Celebrates Opening of First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
play icon3:2
Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Exclusive Video from Hindu Mandir
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
play icon10:7
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone
play icon0:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Valentine's Day Celebration Takes Unexpected Turn as College Couple Surprises Everyone