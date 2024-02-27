trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725423
Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Jute Mill In Kadapara: 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Scene

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
An incident of fire has been reported at a jute mill in the Kadapara area of Kolkata, West Bengal. The alarm was raised at 8:10 am, prompting the swift response of 10 fire tenders to the spot. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

