Fire Breaks Out At Warner Bros Studio After Transformer Explosion

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
On Friday, a transformer at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank exploded. A cloud of smoke erupted from an electrical fire and covered the Burbank lot. Fortunately, the fire was immediately put out by the firefighters.
