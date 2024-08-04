Advertisement
Fire breaks out in a junk warehouse in Delhi

|Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Big news from Delhi where a massive fire has broken out in Karala area. The fire has broken out in a junk warehouse. The fire brigade says that they received news of the fire at around 9 pm, after which the department people reached the spot. However, later, looking at the situation, a total of 12 fire brigade vehicles had to be called to the spot so that the fire could be controlled. There is no news of anyone being injured in this accident. But the fire brigade employees say that the fire has spread in a very large area.

