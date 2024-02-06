trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718412
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fire Breaks Out in Ahmednagar Complex on Ahmednagar Manmad Highway

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us
A fire has erupted at a complex in the Savedi area on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Emergency services are actively engaged in efforts to douse the fire. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.

All Videos

LOBB Logistics CTO Mr. Hemanth G Applauds Technology Focus in Interim Budget 2024
Play Icon1:44
LOBB Logistics CTO Mr. Hemanth G Applauds Technology Focus in Interim Budget 2024
PM Modi Commends Goa's 100% Saturation in Central Government Schemes at 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' Program
Play Icon1:27
PM Modi Commends Goa's 100% Saturation in Central Government Schemes at 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' Program
VIRAL VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Clarifies Dog Biscuit Feeding Incident During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Play Icon1:11
VIRAL VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Clarifies Dog Biscuit Feeding Incident During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Shailesh Kumar, VP: Transaction Advisory, Landshare India, Commends Budget
Play Icon2:59
Shailesh Kumar, VP: Transaction Advisory, Landshare India, Commends Budget
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion
Play Icon0:36
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion

Trending Videos

LOBB Logistics CTO Mr. Hemanth G Applauds Technology Focus in Interim Budget 2024
play icon1:44
LOBB Logistics CTO Mr. Hemanth G Applauds Technology Focus in Interim Budget 2024
PM Modi Commends Goa's 100% Saturation in Central Government Schemes at 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' Program
play icon1:27
PM Modi Commends Goa's 100% Saturation in Central Government Schemes at 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' Program
VIRAL VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Clarifies Dog Biscuit Feeding Incident During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
play icon1:11
VIRAL VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Clarifies Dog Biscuit Feeding Incident During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Shailesh Kumar, VP: Transaction Advisory, Landshare India, Commends Budget
play icon2:59
Shailesh Kumar, VP: Transaction Advisory, Landshare India, Commends Budget
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion
play icon0:36
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion