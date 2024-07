videoDetails

Fire Breaks out in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Cloth Factory

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

Delhi Mayur Vihar Fire News: A major fire accident has taken place in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The incident took place in a textile warehouse. As per latest reports, Efforts to control the fire are underway. Know in detail about the current situation in this report.