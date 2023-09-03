trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657108
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
UP Yagyashala Fire: A case of massive fire has come to light from Jalaun in UP. Due to fire in the Yagyashala, the Yagyashala has been badly burnt and has become a mess.
Follow Us

All Videos

MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon0:38
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?
play icon5:56
 Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?
CM Ashok Gehlot holds important meeting in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Viral Video Case
play icon0:33
CM Ashok Gehlot holds important meeting in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Viral Video Case
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
play icon1:2
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day
play icon10:39
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day

Trending Videos

MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon0:38
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?
play icon5:56
Did rain save Pakistan from defeat in India Asia Cup Match 2023?
CM Ashok Gehlot holds important meeting in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Viral Video Case
play icon0:33
CM Ashok Gehlot holds important meeting in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Viral Video Case
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
play icon1:2
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day
play icon10:39
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day
up yagyashala fire,Jalaun,jila jalaun up,jalaun news,jalaun uttar pradesh,jalaun up news,jalaun uttar pradesh news,jalaun news live today,train fire videos,train fire engine,Train fire accident,train fire accident today,dunya news live,aaj ki taja khabar,Harish Rawat,Pushkar Dhami,Akhilesh Yadav,khabar aajtak ki,shrine (building function),Uttar Pradesh,Shuttle train,abp ganga live,up latest news,akhilesh vs yogi,CM Yogi Adityanath,Zee News,