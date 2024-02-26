trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725164
Fire In Karnataka: Godown Blaze In Kengeri Quickly Tackled By Firefighters

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
A fire broke out at a godown in Hoysala Circle, Kengeri, Karnataka. Firefighters promptly reached the spot and successfully extinguished the fire.

