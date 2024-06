videoDetails

Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 7 naxalites killed in chhattisgarh

| Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: There has been an encounter with Naxalites in Narayanpur. 7 Naxalites killed in encounter. 3 DRG soldiers injured in the encounter. Naxalites attacked on 5th June. The video related to the attack has surfaced after 2 days. In the pictures you can see how Naxalites attacked the soldiers' camp with bombs.