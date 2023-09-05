trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658014
First election test of INDIA alliance today

Sep 05, 2023
Bypoll Election 2023 LIVE: Today is the first test of the 'India Alliance' of opposition parties. Voting will be held for the bypolls on 7 assembly seats in 6 states. After this, counting of votes will take place on 8th September.
