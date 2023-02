videoDetails

First in the country, 5.9 million tonnes Lithium deposits found in J-K

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

The Union Government announced 5.9 million tonnes of lithium found in Jammu and Kashmir. The government said lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir. Lithium reserves have been found in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.