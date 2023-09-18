trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664200
First major decision of Modi government in the special session of Parliament!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
PM Modi Big Decision: The meeting of the first day of the special session of Parliament was held in the old building of Parliament. Parliament proceedings will begin in the new House from the next day i.e. tomorrow. Meanwhile, PM Modi's cabinet met on Monday evening and approved the Women's Reservation Bill. Now this bill will be presented in Parliament. If this happens, then this day will be recorded in the pages of history because this bill has not been discussed for many decades.
Anantnag Encounter Update: Terrorists surrounded from all sides
Anantnag Encounter Update: Terrorists surrounded from all sides
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What is Modi going to do tomorrow?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What is Modi going to do tomorrow?
DNA: Acid attack victim's spirit of public service
DNA: Acid attack victim's spirit of public service
DNA: Big game in land auction!
DNA: Big game in land auction!
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?
DNA: What will happen to the old Parliament House now?

