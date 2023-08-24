trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652866
NewsVideos
videoDetails

First picture of moon released, Large craters visible on its surface

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Visuals: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully reached the lunar surface. The scientists of the country have done what all the big countries like America, China could never do in the world. As soon as Chandrayaan reached the surface of the Moon's south pole, India became the first country in the world to create history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also became the witness of this historic moment along with the countrymen. During this, Chandrayaan sent the first picture of the moon, in which large craters were seen on the surface of the moon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash
play icon9:27
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash
DNA: historic DNA test of Chandrayaan's success
play icon13:11
DNA: historic DNA test of Chandrayaan's success
DNA: Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a big achievement for India and the world
play icon14:0
DNA: Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a big achievement for India and the world
India's Moon.. Sun Coming Soon!
play icon34:33
India's Moon.. Sun Coming Soon!
DNA: Inspiring Story of ISRO who changed the life of common man
play icon9:13
DNA: Inspiring Story of ISRO who changed the life of common man

Trending Videos

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash
play icon9:27
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash
DNA: historic DNA test of Chandrayaan's success
play icon13:11
DNA: historic DNA test of Chandrayaan's success
DNA: Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a big achievement for India and the world
play icon14:0
DNA: Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a big achievement for India and the world
India's Moon.. Sun Coming Soon!
play icon34:33
India's Moon.. Sun Coming Soon!
DNA: Inspiring Story of ISRO who changed the life of common man
play icon9:13
DNA: Inspiring Story of ISRO who changed the life of common man
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Visuals,chandrayaan 3 moon landing video,chandrayaan 3 moon video,chandrayaan 3 moon live video,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 landing video,Moon,moon landing video,Moon landing,moon visuals,moon visuals chandrayaan 3,moon landing video chandrayaan 3,moon video chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 moon visuals,Visuals,visuals of chandrayaan 3,visuals of chandrayaan 3 landing,