First profile of Moon's South Pole released, ISRO released new picture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3's successful flight continues on the Moon. Rover Pragyan is collecting data every day while walking on the moon. The pictures from the moon are telling the success story of Chandrayaan. Rover Pragyan is walking on the moon after the soft landing of the lander on 23 August.
