Flashback Video: Attack on Parliament Unveiled from Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
On December 13, 2001, terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed launched an attack on the Parliament. Approximately 900 people were martyred in this heinous act. This report takes you back to the Parliament attack. On the other hand, today, another shocking incident unfolded in Parliament. During the proceedings in the Lok Sabha, two individuals leaped into the chamber, holding something in their hands. This triggered chaos in the Lok Sabha. However, later, with collective effort, fellow MPs managed to apprehend them.

