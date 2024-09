videoDetails

Flood 2024 Update: Jeep Swept Away After Water Level Rises in Nainital

| Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Heavy rains for three consecutive days have created a situation of severe floods in many parts of the country. In Nainital, a jeep was washed away in the water. These days half of India is facing the brunt of the weather. After heavy rains, the havoc of clouds is now visible on the roads. The disasters pouring from the sky and the floods have become another name for trouble.