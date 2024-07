videoDetails

Flood 2024 Video: What cause Uttarakhand's flood?

| Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Flood 2024 Video: Due to heavy rains in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, the Panchganga river is flowing above the danger mark. After heavy rains here, the situation is very bad in many areas. In Gujarat, the water level of rivers has increased due to heavy rains in the past few days. There is also a natural disaster in Uttarakhand. Mountains are cracking in many places due to monsoon rains. So many cloudbursts have caused floods.