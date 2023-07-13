trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634728
Flood devastation in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu did aerial survey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Delhi News: Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the flood affected areas of Delhi as a precautionary measure. Let us tell you that due to the heavy rains in Delhi, the Yamuna river is in spate due to the flood water. Due to this surge, the water level of Yamuna has risen to 207.25 metres, which is close to the highest record level of 207.49 since 1978.
