Flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Haldwani

Aug 09, 2023
Uttarakhand Floods 2023: Due to heavy rains in Haldwani of Uttarakhand, there has been a flood-like situation in some parts. Haldwani SDM Manish Kumar Singh told that about 150 people have been rescued. Food is being arranged for them. There is water-logging in various parts of Haldwani and we are getting information about it. Our team is visiting various places and providing necessary assistance.

