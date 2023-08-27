videoDetails

Flood water fills up residential areas in Bihar

| Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Due to the rains in the Terai areas of Bihar and Nepal, an increase in the water level of the main rivers of the state is being recorded. Many rivers are above the danger mark at various places. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in many areas of the state in the next 24 hours. According to Bihar Water Resources Department, the water level of Ganga river is 109 cm below the danger mark in Gandhighat (Patna), but its water level is likely to increase on Sunday. The water level of Ghaghra river in Darauli of Siwan district is also likely to increase on Sunday.