Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2772248
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Flooding in Lucknow's Legislative Assembly complex amid Heavy rain

|Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP Vidhan Sabha Flooding: The UP assembly in Lucknow is flooded. A video of this has surfaced. Let us tell you that the ground floor of the assembly is flooded.

All Videos

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Iran?
Play Icon14:16
Who was Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Iran?
Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case
Play Icon18:29
Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case
Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?
Play Icon19:57
Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?
Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP
Play Icon07:17
Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census
Play Icon34:23
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census

Trending Videos

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Iran?
play icon14:16
Who was Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Iran?
Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case
play icon18:29
Delhi HC makes serious comment on Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Case
Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?
play icon19:57
Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?
Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP
play icon7:17
Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census
play icon34:23
To The Point: Politics sparks over Caste Census