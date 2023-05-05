NewsVideos
FM S. Jaishankar showed mirror to Pakistan on Kashmir!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to Pakistan on Friday in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held in Goa. Showing the mirror to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will remain an integral part of India. Like all the states and union territories of the country, G-20 meetings are also being held in Jammu and Kashmir, there is nothing unusual in this. When it's time to wake up.
