Forced conversion case in Udaipur, Asif implicates girl in love jam by posing as Ashu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
A case of forced conversion has come to light in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In which a young woman has filed a complaint against a person named 'Asif' making many serious allegations. The victim told that Asif was threatening her like repeating the 'Sakshi incident' if she did not wear a burqa.

