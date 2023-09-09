trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659832
Foreign Affairs Minister of EU and Spain José Manuel Albares arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit

Sep 09, 2023
Spain José Manuel Albares arrived in New Delhi on September 09. José Manuel Albares is in the National Capital to attend the G20 Summit. The mega G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The Summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. Earlier on September 08, prominent leaders from across the world reached Delhi. ew Delhi, September 09 (ANI): Foreign Affairs Minister of the European Union and Cooperation of
