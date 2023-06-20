videoDetails

Foreign devotees join Jagannath Rath Yatra with great reverence in Puri

| Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Not only from India but the holy Jagannath Rath Yatra, is also drawing devotees from several foreign lands. As the auspicious Jagannath Rath Yatra commences on June 20 in Odisha’s Puri, devotees from all across the world thronged the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna and his siblings. Many among these, were devotees from outside India who were seen as extremely devoted towards Lord Jagannath as they participated in the grand procession. Calling him the ‘Lord of Universe’, the devotees expressed their immense joy of being able to witness such a holy ‘Yatra’. Puri is world famous for the 11-day Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals. Many other processions are also being carried out in several parts of the country.