Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Opens Up on African Union Becoming Permanent Member of G20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Regarding the African Union becoming a permanent member of the G20 grouping, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “took the lead” as he was very clear about it.
