videoDetails

Forest fire breakout In Uttarakhand

Sonam | Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

Big news related to Uttarakhand is coming out. Fire has again started showing its havoc in the forests of Uttarakhand. The pilgrimage to Badrinath Hemkund Sahib has stopped due to the fire. Let us tell you that on Sunday, the fire that broke out in the forest of Selang village in Joshimath reached Badrinath Highway. Due to which smoke spread everywhere.