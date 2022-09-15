Forest officials rescue one-month-old baby elephant in Jashpur Nagar, Chhattisgarh

A one-month-old baby elephant was rescued by the forest officials in Jashpur Nagar of Chhattisgarh on September 13. As per the information, the baby elephant got separated from the herd but was later reunited following the health check-up.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

