'Forget and forgive', says Ashok Gehlot on Sachin Pilot

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: Before the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Gehlot also gave a statement on Sachin Pilot. He said I've followed the policy of 'forget and forgive'.
Here's Why Egypt And Other Arab Countries Refuse To Take Palestinian Refugees From Gaza
play icon1:46
Here's Why Egypt And Other Arab Countries Refuse To Take Palestinian Refugees From Gaza
Israel-Hamas conflict: 'Stop the war..' says China as Rishi Sunak reaches Israel
play icon2:36
Israel-Hamas conflict: 'Stop the war..' says China as Rishi Sunak reaches Israel
CM Ashok Gehlot's big statement before Rajasthan elections
play icon4:50
CM Ashok Gehlot's big statement before Rajasthan elections
Bangladesh's first wicket fell, Kuldeep Yadav got the wicket.
play icon0:30
Bangladesh's first wicket fell, Kuldeep Yadav got the wicket.
MP Election 2023: PM Modi Pens Letter to MP voters for support
play icon1:14
MP Election 2023: PM Modi Pens Letter to MP voters for support

